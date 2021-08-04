1,260 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Amedisys by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $259.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.20 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.22.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

