1,298 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

