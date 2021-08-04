13,055 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in SLM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SLM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

