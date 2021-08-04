1,335 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 454,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,623,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $986,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.98. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $118.09 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

