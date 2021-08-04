1,519 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK stock opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

