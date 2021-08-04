1,534 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

