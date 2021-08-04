15,927 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

INSW opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $460.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

