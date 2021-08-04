1,909 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MP opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.86 and a beta of 4.94. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

