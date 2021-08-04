1,962 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 235,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

