1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

