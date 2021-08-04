1World (1WO) Price Hits $0.0911 on Major Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0911 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $7,551.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.00838628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00094223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043016 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.