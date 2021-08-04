$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $2.90 million. DermTech posted sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $13.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.70 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $33.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,203 shares of company stock worth $6,590,210. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DermTech by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. 470,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,658. DermTech has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $935.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.80.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

