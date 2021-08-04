$20.27 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.20 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Sientra posted sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $81.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $98.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Sientra stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 198,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,188. Sientra has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.15.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

