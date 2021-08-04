20,400 Shares in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVB. Aegis began coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

