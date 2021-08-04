2,278 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

