$231.86 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce sales of $231.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.72 million to $232.00 million. Knowles posted sales of $205.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $870.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $873.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $935.87 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $946.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,034. Knowles has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

