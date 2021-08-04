241,262 Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

SLCR opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

