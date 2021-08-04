$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.24 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $12.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $19.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.29.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

