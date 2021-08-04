$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.68 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $711,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,969 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $228.83. 13,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.