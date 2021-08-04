3,428 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.79. 370,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,275. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.