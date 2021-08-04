$399.76 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report sales of $399.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.77 million to $415.40 million. Conn’s reported sales of $366.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $662.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

