$4.33 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce earnings of $4.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.86 and the highest is $4.58. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $8.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $23.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.62 to $24.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.04 to $17.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Argus upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.85. 43,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,601. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $300.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.