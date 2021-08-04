$45.65 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report $45.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.60 million and the lowest is $43.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $189.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.54. 130,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $103.34 and a 12-month high of $222.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

