5,627 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

HMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

