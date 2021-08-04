$58.92 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce $58.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.11 million and the highest is $63.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $255.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.52 million to $264.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $314.47 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $343.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million.

Several analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $3,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $3,022,000.

RDUS stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

