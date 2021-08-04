58,484 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,241,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,427,000 after buying an additional 2,357,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.