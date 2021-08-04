6 Meridian Invests $210,000 in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.33. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.