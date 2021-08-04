60,457 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $833.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

