6,156 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 13.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alcoa by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,953,000 after buying an additional 470,341 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Alcoa by 217.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 95,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 65,458 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 180.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 419,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 270,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $804,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.