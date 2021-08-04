6,462 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

