$700.05 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $700.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $693.20 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $605.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.40.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $379.17 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $383.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.81.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

