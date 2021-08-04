$700.05 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $700.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $693.20 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $605.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.40.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $379.17 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $383.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.81.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.