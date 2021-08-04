77,282 Shares in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Sigma Labs stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sigma Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Sigma Labs Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.