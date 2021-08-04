800,420 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,649,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 13.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,480 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,520. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

