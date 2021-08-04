8,014 Shares in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.97% of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80.

