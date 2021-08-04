$815.10 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report sales of $815.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $816.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $813.80 million. EnerSys reported sales of $704.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.01. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

