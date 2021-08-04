$823.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post sales of $823.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $815.51 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $823.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

DY stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.