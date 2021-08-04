$94.47 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post $94.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.88 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $155.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $409.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $414.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $533.73 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,114. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

