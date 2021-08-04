$958.20 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce sales of $958.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $937.60 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $700.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,090. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $196,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,880,976.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,374 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.