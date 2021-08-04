Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $121.80. 43,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.