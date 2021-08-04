Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $121.80. 43,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.