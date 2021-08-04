Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $121.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.67 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

