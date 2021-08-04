Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ABEO opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.