Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of ABEO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

