Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 141,395 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

GLTR stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $90.15 and a one year high of $105.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.15.

