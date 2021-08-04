Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.98

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 306595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

