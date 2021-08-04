AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Gap Down to $7.28

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.07. AC Immune shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 748 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

