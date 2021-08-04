ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

