ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.
NYSE ACCO opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
