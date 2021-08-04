Accuray (ARAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.92 million, a PE ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Accuray has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

