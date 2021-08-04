ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. ACM Research has set its FY 0 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.