ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.29

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $774,785.90 and $10,193.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00056094 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.