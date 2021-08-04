Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. 19,749,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.